ECJ Adviser Says Invoice Needed As Proof To Deduct VAT

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Deducting value-added tax in light of a refund requires an invoice as proof, an official adviser to the European Union's top court found, supporting a U.K. government interpretation of the EU VAT directive in a case involving postal services. Juliane Kokott, an advocate general for the European Court of Justice, said in a nonbinding opinion Thursday that online retailer Zipvit Ltd. couldn't deduct input VAT tied to its dealings with Britain's semiprivate Royal Mail unless it presented an invoice. Kokott advised the court to reject the company's argument that other documentation could satisfactorily show that input VAT had been remitted, thereby...

