8th Circ. COVID Ruling Kills Goodwill's Appeal, Insurer Says

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A central Oklahoma Goodwill failed to show how it was physically damaged by COVID-19 orders, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. argued in its appellate brief comparing the nonprofit's case to one that was rejected earlier this month in the first appellate decision on a coronavirus coverage suit. In its brief to the Tenth Circuit, the insurer argued that, like the policyholder in the Eighth Circuit decision, the Oklahoma nonprofit didn't suffer "direct physical loss of or damage to" its property, as required by its policy. "While plaintiff's ability to do business was restricted temporarily, plaintiff remained in possession of its property, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS