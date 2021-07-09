Ex-Pa. DA Gets Up To 5 Years For Prostitution, Intimidation

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The former district attorney of Bradford County, Pennsylvania, who stepped down in May as he copped to charges stemming from his alleged sexual exploitation of female clients while he worked in private practice, was sentenced to as much as five years in state prison on Friday. A Bradford County judge sentenced Chad Salsman, 44, to a minimum of a year-and-a-half in prison with the potential for as much as five years after Salsman pled guilty in May to a felony charge of promoting prostitution and a misdemeanor charge of witness intimidation. The plea came after an investigating grand jury accused Salsman...

