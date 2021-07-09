Mandatory Bar Critics See Opening As Courts Show Support

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Recent appellate rulings partially siding with lawyers unhappy with compelled bar membership and organizations' "ideological" speech have raised their hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court will throw out key precedents and settle a decades-long debate about the proper role of state bars. The Fifth Circuit's decision on July 2 that the Texas bar is violating members' First Amendment rights doesn't create a clear circuit split, even as the court that same day also let a Louisiana lawyer's claims about his bar lobbying for issues "non-germane" to lawyering to go forward. And a recent Tenth Circuit decision in a case against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS