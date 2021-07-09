Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head Of Social Security Admin.

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, after he refused a White House request to step down Friday, one day after the U.S. Department of Justice indicated that it would be constitutional to remove him in light of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The White House issued a statement denouncing Saul, whom Trump appointed in 2019 and Democrats have criticized over his dealings with federal employee unions and for purportedly making benefits harder for Americans to access. "Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency's...

