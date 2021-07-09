Apple Beats Blix's Antitrust Claims Over Mobile OS Market

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday granted Apple's motion to dismiss Blix's antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, finding that the app developer failed to demonstrate how Apple is harming competition in the mobile operating system market by requiring developers to offer an Apple-specific log-in function. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark ruled in his 11-page opinion that Blix failed to explain how Apple's requirement that app developers offer "Sign In With Apple" restricts competition, observing that the requirement "actually expands consumer choice" in the single sign-on market. The "Sign In With Apple" feature allows a user to sign in to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS