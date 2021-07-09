Major Cable Cos. Strike Deal To End ChanBond Patent Suits

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Comcast, Charter, Cox, Time Warner and a slew of other major cable companies have reached settlement to end patent owner ChanBond's suits accusing the companies of infringing high-speed networking patents, the parties said Friday. The joint notice filed in Delaware federal court included few details about the settlement, which would end 13 consolidated cases that have been pending since 2015. The cable companies "have agreed to settle, adjust and compromise all claims in the above-captioned actions and, therefore, jointly stipulate, subject to the approval of the court, to the dismissal of the above-captioned actions and all claims by ChanBond against defendants...

