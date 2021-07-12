Pension Pandemic Breaks Taken Up Mostly By Professionals

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 3:00 PM BST) -- Regulatory relief measures for the retirement savings sector during the pandemic were taken up by more industry professionals than employers, a study by Britain's pensions watchdog has revealed. The Pensions Regulator's perceptions tracker survey for 2020, published on Friday, suggested approximately 27% of respondents said they turned to regulatory relief. Of those positive respondents, 38% of professionals, such as pension scheme lawyers and auditors, said they took advantage of the measures. This compared to lay trustees and employers, at 13% and 12%, respectively. "This difference is likely to be at least partially due to the greater number of schemes that professionals...

