HMRC Gets OK To Take GE Fraud Fight To UK's Top Court

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Supreme Court has granted HM Revenue & Customs the right to appeal a lower court's judgment that it was out of time to pursue U.S. conglomerate General Electric for alleged tax fraud. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that HMRC can appeal a lower court's ruling that its bid to recover roughly £650 million ($900 million) from General Electric isn't subject to any statutory time bar. (iStock) The court's order, released on Friday, will allow HMRC to argue that its right to recover roughly £650 million ($900 million) isn't subject to any statutory time bar — a position generally accepted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS