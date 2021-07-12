Weil, DLA Piper Rep $32.6B SPAC Deal For MSP Recovery

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- Medicaid and Medicare claims recovery specialist MSP Recovery LLC said Monday that it will go public at an enterprise value of $32.6 billion by merging with a blank-check company, in a near-record deal crafted by Weil and DLA Piper. Florida-based MSP Recovery said Monday that it will go public at an enterprise value of $32.6 billion. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) The deal represents one of the top three largest special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, mergers to date, according to Monday's announcement. MSP Recovery will merge with Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter,...

