3 Firms Guide Liberty Mutual's Deal For State Auto Group

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual said Monday it's acquiring insurance company State Auto Group — including its State Auto Financial business — for roughly $2.3 billion, in a deal guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Squire Patton Boggs LLP. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. said the deal for State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. and State Auto Financial Corp. will see the Boston-based insurer gain 3,400 independent agencies across 33 states, according to a joint statement. As part of the deal, Liberty Mutual is buying State Auto Financial at $52 per share, a premium of more than 200%...

