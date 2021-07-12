IRS Crypto Exchange Data Suit Wrongly Tossed, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal court wrongly found that a man's efforts to block the Internal Revenue Service from obtaining his records from cryptocurrency platforms would unlawfully restrain the collection of tax, he told the First Circuit. James Harper's suit requesting the IRS expunge his financial records that it obtained from unknown cryptocurrency exchanges violates neither the Anti-Injunction Act nor the Declaratory Judgment Act, which bar lawsuits that would restrain tax collection or that implicate federal tax liabilities, Harper told the appeals court in a brief Friday. The lower court incorrectly dismissed his case in finding his arguments were barred by both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS