Nike Says Catalogs Prove 'Cool Compression' Was Fair Use

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Nike wants to include a wider selection of its ad copy and catalogs in an upcoming trial over its use of the phrase "cool compression," which the company told a Pennsylvania federal court will show the words were only descriptive and not a violation of another company's trademark. The sportswear giant said plaintiff Lontex Corp. can't cherry-pick examples where the words were used together, when a wider sample of Nike's clothing descriptions allegedly showed the company made "fair use" of the phrase or used the words separately. "Nike intends to prove that it used the common words 'cool' to describe cooling...

