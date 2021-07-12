Saudi Attys Fighting Al-Sanea Son For $16M Call Fee Deal Fair

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 6:54 PM BST) -- Two Saudi lawyers pursuing a $16 million claim against the son of a disgraced businessman for fees the father racked up told a judge on Monday they didn't have to prove a settlement was as fair as if advised by independent counsel. Kicking off a High Court trial, Rupert D'Cruz QC of Littleton Chambers rejected assertions from Mishal Al-Sanea, son of tycoon Maan Al-Sanea, that his clients, lawyers Jamal Abdullah Al Muzein and Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Subaihi, failed to advise the younger Al-Sanea as diligently as they would if they were advising a third party. It is up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS