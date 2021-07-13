Wilson Sonsini Adds Ex-Shearman & Sterling Atty In Texas

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC recently added a former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner in Austin, adding bulk to its emerging companies practice. Brian Dillavou is joining Wilson Sonsini after spending over three years at Shearman, the firm announced Monday. His practice is focused on advising startups and emerging growth companies through all stages, ranging from financing to M&A. Dillavou told Law360 that Wilson Sonsini's platform is better suited for his clients, who are predominantly in the technology sector. "To me, it was just important when working with those types of clients to have Wilson Sonsini's unmatched resources and experience,"...

