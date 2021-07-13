Becker & Poliakoff Adds Capitol Hill Alum To Gov't Team In DC

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Former Capitol Hill staffer and lobbyist Chris Berardini has joined Becker & Poliakoff PA's federal lobbying practice in Washington, D.C., as senior international and government relations director. Berardini, who has extensive experience crafting federal insurance legislation, comes from Iron Bridge Strategies LLC, an international government affairs and political intelligence firm he founded, according to an announcement from Becker. "I am proud to become a part of Becker's lobbying practice, which has a strong reputation," Berardini said in a prepared statement. "I know I can contribute and collaborate with Becker's group of top-tier, skilled lobbyists who have served at high levels of...

