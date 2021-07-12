Ethiopia Sees Off Fertilizer Co.'s Claim Over Tax Assessment

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Ethiopia has prevailed in arbitration initiated by a Dutch subsidiary of chemical and fertilizer company ICL Group Ltd. over an allegedly illegal $55 million tax assessment that led to the closure of the company's potash mine in a northeastern region of the country. ICL Group said that the international tribunal adjudicating the claim issued its award on Friday, concluding that an underlying investment treaty between Ethiopia and the Netherlands "significantly limit[s]" protection in relation to disputes involving taxation. "Among other things, this had the significant effect of precluding ICL Europe [Coöperatief UA]'s claims that Ethiopia violated the requirement to accord fair...

