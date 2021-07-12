Office Depot Ex-Exec Says Restraints On Job Prospects Null

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A one-time senior manager for Office Depot Inc. and Office Depot LLC on Monday asked for a ruling that restrictive covenants on his employment imposed by the two companies are unenforceable under Georgia law. Ricardo Vega said he was "involuntarily terminated" from his job as an interim district sales manager for Office Depot in June after 20 years of working for the Florida company. An employment agreement he signed in 2009, Vega said, restricts where he can work afterward and what type of work he can do for an indefinite period. The provisions are vague and improperly written so he's not...

