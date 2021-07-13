Rolls-Royce Settles £26M Suit Over Factory Opening Delays

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 6:23 PM BST) -- Engine manufacturing giant Rolls-Royce has settled a £26 million ($36 million) lawsuit against a construction company over delays in the completion of its flagship factory, which was allegedly built with defects. The two companies reached a settlement agreement on July 8, according to an order signed off by High Court Judge Nerys Jefford. Specific details of the deal are not disclosed in the Tomlin order, which stays an action by consent from both sides. All further proceedings in the claim are on hold, "except for the purpose of carrying the terms of the settlement agreement into effect," the order states....

