Utah Justices Say 'Wilderness Therapy' Hits Med Mal Act

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Utah Supreme Court has found that the state's medical malpractice act can encompass claims that a minor was injured while rock climbing during a "wilderness therapy" excursion, saying his injury is related to or stemming from the health care that Wingate Wilderness Therapy LLC was providing him at the time. In an opinion filed Friday, the justices concluded that while the rock climbing itself was not a planned or specified part of Jacob M. Scott's therapy plan, it was part of the overall "wilderness" experience that Wingate curated for him as part of the therapy, and rejected Scott's attempts to...

