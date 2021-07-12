Bracewell Recoups Energy Pro From FERC

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The lead legal adviser for Commissioner Neil Chatterjee of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejoined Bracewell LLP's energy regulatory practice Monday, less than a week after Chatterjee teased his upcoming departure from the agency. The firm announced Rachael Marsh returned to its Washington office as a partner after having spent seven years in-house at FERC, most recently as Chatterjee's head legal adviser. Chatterjee, a Republican, said in a tweet Thursday that FERC's upcoming open meeting July 15 will likely be his last. Marsh said she had a phenomenal experience at FERC and worked alongside "some of the brightest and the most...

