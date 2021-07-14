Pillsbury Strengthens Dispute Resolution Team

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's new partner Derek Soller was initially worried about moving to a "traditional New York firm," he said, picturing a cutthroat, finance-centered practice with "sharp elbows" and little international presence. He had joined Baker McKenzie as a summer associate straight after graduating from NYU with a degree in international law. There, he worked on big commercial arbitrations in the energy sector for clients like Petrogas, with a focus on Latin America. But Soller took note when international arbitration pro Bob Sills moved from Orrick to Pillsbury in 2018 and joined the new IA team, headed by acclaimed...

