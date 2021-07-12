Broker Hits Marriott For Seeking Virus Coverage In Pandemic

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina Marriott's insurance broker asked a federal court Monday to toss a suit brought by the hotel's owner, comparing its ability to find communicable disease coverage during a pandemic to finding fire coverage for a building engulfed in flames. Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc. rejected assertions brought by SMR Hospitality III, accusing it of negligence in failing to obtain communicable disease coverage. The broker, which is being sued alongside broker Provost Associates LLC, asked the court to dismiss the $1 million suit as a matter of common sense. "It is beyond implausible to suggest that during the...

