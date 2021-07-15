DLA Piper Adds Ex-Goodwin Procter Employment Pro In Calif.

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added an employment attorney previously with Goodwin Procter LLP who specializes in advising clients on corporate transactions as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Sarah Tauman will be a member of DLA Piper's employment practice, where she will focus her work on counseling clients in Northern California on employment and transactional matters, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Tauman has worked on many complex corporate transactions, involving emerging companies, capital markets, public companies and private equity, Ute Krudewagen, chair of the firm's international employment practice, said in a statement Monday. "Her well-rounded experience...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS