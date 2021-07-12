Recruiting App Co. Hit With Securities Suit Over Cyber Probe

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology company Kanzhun Ltd. was hit with a proposed class action Monday alleging it neglected to inform investors about an impending regulatory crackdown that would shut down its mobile recruiting app to new customers, a development that sent its stock plummeting when the news was made public. The securities lawsuit filed by Keyla D. Bell in New Jersey federal court targets "materially false and/or misleading statements" Kanzhun and its leaders allegedly made in a late June regulatory filing in connection with its initial public offering. Bell claimed that the company's stock fell by 15% in early July after it announced...

