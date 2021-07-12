Dominion Energy, Berkshire Call Off $1.3B Gas Pipeline Deal

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Dominion Energy Inc. and an affiliate of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced Monday that they are calling off a $1.3 billion natural gas pipeline deal due to uncertainty about Federal Trade Commission approval over antitrust concerns. The now-scrapped deal with Berkshire Hathaway Energy saw Dominion Energy selling Questar Pipelines for about $1.3 billion in cash, plus the assumption of about $430 million in debt. The crumbled merger will not affect the sale of "gas transmission and storage assets" to the Berkshire affiliate that was completed last November. But the Berkshire affiliate and the Richmond,Virgina-based energy giant said Monday that the collapse of...

