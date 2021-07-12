Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Live Nation Ends TM Battle With 'Women Nation' Group

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Live Nation has reached a settlement to end a lawsuit that accused the concert promotion giant of infringing a smaller group's trademarks by launching a "Women Nation" investment fund for women-run businesses.

The agreement, filed in Connecticut federal court on Friday, will resolve a case lodged last year by Convention Nation Inc., which says it has used the name "Women Nation" since 2017 for various services related to women-owned businesses.

Public court documents did not include specific terms of the agreement. An attorney for Live Nation did not return a request for comment, while an attorney for Convention Nation declined to...

