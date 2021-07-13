Fed. Circ. Told 10X's IP Loss At Odds With Minerva Ruling

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- 10X Genomics is asking the Federal Circuit to review a panel's decision upholding a ruling that the start-up infringed Bio-Rad's patents on microfluidic chips used for genetic sequencing, arguing that it can't stand in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's Minerva v. Hologic ruling that narrowed a doctrine blocking inventors from challenging their own patents. In a rehearing petition lodged Monday, 10X asked the Federal Circuit to give it another go at arguing that the International Trade Commission got it wrong during claims construction when it rejected 10X's invalidity arguments under the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which prevents inventors from challenging...

