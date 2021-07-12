Treasury Seeks To Toss Texas, Miss., La. Tax Cut Ban Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi lack standing to challenge a federal law's prohibition against using federal coronavirus aid to offset tax cuts, the U.S. Department of the Treasury told a federal court Monday in seeking to dismiss the states' complaint. Treasury, making similar arguments as it has in other challenges to a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act requiring states to return federal aid used to offset net tax revenue reductions, said in a brief that the states lack standing because they haven't enacted any tax cuts. Treasury also claimed the states' case isn't ripe because their claims are based on speculative harm...

