Ex-Grassley Atty Says Trust Is Key To Whistleblower Venture

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing in the financial services arena can reap hefty monetary payouts from regulators like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when their tips lead to enforcement actions. Jason Foster But for government workers — and in industries less lucrative for the would-be whistleblower — that's not the case. Paying a high-powered private attorney is infeasible for most, and the legal quagmire they face to expose wrongdoing within government is no less daunting. These are among the reasons why veteran congressional investigative counsel Jason Foster said he launched Empower Oversight this month, a nonprofit he plans to use as...

