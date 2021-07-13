Pulling Up Stakes: MoFo, Goodwin, Kirkland

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Morrison & Foerster LLP added a partner to its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices in New York, Goodwin Procter LLP picked up a private equity partner in Hong Kong, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP gained an investment funds partner in Paris. Aly El Hamamsy Morrison & Foerster added partner Aly El Hamamsy to the mergers and acquisitions and private equity groups of its New York office, the firm said June 2. El Hamamsy advises clients in industries including financial services, asset management, technology and health care on a variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS