Quinn Emanuel Says Ex-Worker's Racism Suit Time-Barred

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP urged a New York federal court Monday to throw out a Hispanic former tech employee's discrimination suit, arguing that the purported derogatory comment underlying the dispute was allegedly made in 2015, which is outside "any applicable statute of limitations period." Former Regional IT Director Nicholas Mondelo was terminated in May 2019 after a "poorly executed rollout of a software upgrade," Quinn Emanuel said in its motion to dismiss. In his suit, Mondelo claims his supervisor made a vulgar ethnic slur when Mondelo mentioned he was traveling to Spain to visit family. The firm and its...

