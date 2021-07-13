Firms With Same Name Settle TM Suit After Transfer Order

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Two law firms with virtually the same name have settled their trademark dispute, days after a Florida federal court determined that their case needed to be handled in Colorado rather than in the Sunshine State. Advisor Law PLLC and AdvisorLaw LLC reached a settlement following a conference before a court-appointed mediator on July 8, the mediator, Glenn J. Waldman, told the Southern District of Florida in a brief report on Monday that did not outline the terms of the deal. Florida-based Advisor Law contends that at least one attorney affiliated with Colorado-based AdvisorLaw misrepresented herself to clients, according to a complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS