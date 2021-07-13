Fla. Agency Inks $17.5M Deal With DOJ Over Food Aid Data

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Florida Department of Children and Families agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that its administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. According to the DOJ, the FDCF improperly reduced its SNAP error rate by injecting bias into its quality controls that resulted in false data being sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the SNAP program. As a result, the FDCF received miscalculated performance bonuses for fiscal years 2011 and 2012, the DOJ said. The FDCF has also agreed to give up future payments...

