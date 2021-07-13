Chamber Backs Ky., Tenn.'s Bid To Block Virus Tax Cut Limit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce asked a federal court to side with Kentucky and Tennessee's attempt to block a coronavirus relief law's provision that would allow the federal government to withhold funds from states that lower their taxes. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business' Small Business Legal Center argued in a brief Monday that the states correctly claimed the so-called tax mandate portion of the American Rescue Plan Act threatens the states' sovereignty to enact their own tax policies. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III are seeking to...

