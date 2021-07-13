Idled St. Croix Refinery Hits Ch. 11 After Regulatory Issues

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT) -- A sprawling oil refinery on the Caribbean island of St. Croix filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court, saying the plant was only operational for about three months before being shut down over environmental concerns. Limetree Bay Refining LLC and several affiliates that operate the 1,500-acre refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands said in initial court documents late Monday that they spent more than $4 billion to refurbish the facility after acquiring it out of the bankruptcy case of subsidiaries of Hess Corporation, and restarted operations in February. However, concerns about gaseous emissions from the facility arose almost...

