Deutsche Bank Fights Italian City's Challenge To €20M Swaps

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 7:42 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank AG told a judge Tuesday that an Italian city seeking to recover money under €20 million ($23.6 million) in interest rate swaps cannot rely on a recent decision by Italy's highest court suggesting local governments lacked authority to enter into "speculative" derivatives. Arguments from the city of Busto Arsizio, citing a 2020 Italian Supreme Court decision in a case involving the town of Cattolica, is based on different legal arguments and "should be scrutinized very carefully," Deutsche Bank attorney Sonia Tolaney QC of Fountain Court Chambers told the High Court. The transactions Busto Arsizio entered into with the bank —...

