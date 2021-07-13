Student Loan Biz Raises $100M To Boost Lending And Tech

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- MPOWER Financing, a financial technology company focused on student loans, said Tuesday it has raised $100 million to help further automate its platform and reach additional students. The latest funds come just a few months after a $30 million fundraise that wrapped up in March. The D.C.-headquartered company provides loans to international and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program students looking to study in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. MPOWER works with 350 universities in North America, the announcement said. It uses credit and academic data to help with lending decisions and does not require a co-signer, the...

