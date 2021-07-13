White & Case, Kirkland Steer Battery Co.'s $3.6B SPAC Deal

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- Electric vehicle battery maker SES Holdings Pte. Ltd. said Tuesday that it plans to go public at an equity value of $3.6 billion by merging with a blank-check company, in a deal guided by White & Case LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. White & Case-repped SES will merge with Kirkland-guided Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., founded by mining billionaire Robert Friedland, under the jointly announced deal terms. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year, at which point SES will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SES." Founded in 2012 and...

