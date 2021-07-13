Halloran & Sage Moves Into Mass. With Cooley Shrair Tie-Up

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Halloran & Sage LLP has announced its expansion into Massachusetts, thanks to the addition of Springfield-based law firm Cooley Shrair. A July 1 statement noted that the addition incorporates six Cooley Shrair attorneys, including name partners Peter W. Shrair and David A. Shrair, into what is now Halloran & Sage's Springfield office. A Halloran & Sage spokesperson called the move "an expansion" without specifying the exact transaction or business relationship between the two firms. This new outpost in Western Massachusetts' primary economic hub is Halloran & Sage's seventh office, following others in Washington, D.C., and the Connecticut cities of Hartford, New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS