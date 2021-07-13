Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Seeks OK For Bankruptcy Plan Vote

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal management board told a bankruptcy judge Tuesday that the commonwealth's unsecured creditors have agreed to its restructuring plan and that the plan is ready to be sent out for a vote, while other creditors questioned whether the plan is legally viable. The opening day of hearings on the disclosure statement for the restructuring plan of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico saw opponents claim the proposal violates bankruptcy law and the U.S. Constitution, and would collapse if the island's legislature fails to back key provisions. The board held its return fire in the hopes of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS