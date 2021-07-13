Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Seeks OK For Bankruptcy Plan Vote

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal management board told a bankruptcy judge Tuesday that the commonwealth's unsecured creditors have agreed to its restructuring plan and that the plan is ready to be sent out for a vote, while other creditors questioned whether the plan is legally viable.

The opening day of hearings on the disclosure statement for the restructuring plan of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico saw opponents claim the proposal violates bankruptcy law and the U.S. Constitution, and would collapse if the island's legislature fails to back key provisions. The board held its return fire in the hopes of...

