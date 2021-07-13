EU Mulling Changes To Standard-Essential Patents Policy

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The European Commission has announced that it is working on creating a more balanced licensing framework for standard-essential patents, saying that the current system is "not transparent, predictable and efficient." The new initiative by the European Commission — the European Union's executive branch — will create a "fair and balanced licensing framework and may combine legislative and non-legislative action," the commission said on its website. "Patent-holders commit to licence their SEPs to users of the standard on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions," the website states. "However, the system for licensing SEPs is not transparent, predictable and efficient." The commission...

