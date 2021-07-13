ERCOT Lays Out Plan To Improve Reliability Of Texas' Grid

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. said Tuesday that it has reconfigured its pricing system to account for forced blackouts and performed dozens of site checks to ensure that electricity generators are prepared for summer, part of an overall plan to shore up grid reliability. ERCOT said in a report sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, state legislators and the Public Utility Commission of Texas that it has completed roughly a third of the tasks in its 60-point "Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability" plan, including requiring generators to report all forced outages, adopting a "more aggressive approach" to operating the grid, reevaluating its...

