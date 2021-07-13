UK Watchdog Takes Harder Look At Finnish Cargo Merger

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's competition enforcer is going to be taking a closer look at two Finnish cargo companies' plans to become one after finding the union was likely to curb competition, a move that comes on the heels of the European Commission's decision to do the same thing. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Tuesday that it had launched an in-depth probe, known as a Phase 2 investigation, into the tie-up of Cargotec Corp. and Konecranes PLC through a deal that would create a company with total annual estimated sales of €7 billion ($8.27 billion). Aside from announcing that it was...

