Fed. Circ. Lets Albright Keep Oil Drilling Patent Suit In WDTX

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday backed U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's decision not to transfer a patent lawsuit over oil drilling technology from the Western District of Texas to the Southern District, unmoved by arguments that South Texas was the "overwhelmingly more convenient forum." In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel rejected Norwegian oilfield service company TCO AS' mandamus petition, which argued that Judge Albright abused his discretion by refusing to transfer Canada-based NCS Multistage Inc.'s patent lawsuit against it. Among other things, TCO had said the judge put too much weight on a related patent case brought by NCS...

