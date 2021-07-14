Patterson Belknap Adds Ex-SEC Counsel As Securities Head

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- New York-based Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP added a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission senior counsel as a litigation partner and the new chair of its securities practice, the firm announced. H. Gregory Baker joined Patterson Belknap's white collar defense and investigations group on Monday after spending the past two years with Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Baker told Law360 on Tuesday he chose to join the firm because it gave him an opportunity to expand his practice, citing its recent Benchmark Litigation "New York firm of the year" award as an example of its quality. "For me, I was looking...

