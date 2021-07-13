Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Tribe Can't Fight Sales And Tobacco Taxes, Court Says

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Michigan can impose sales tax and tobacco tax on transactions involving the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and its members, a Michigan federal court said Tuesday, while holding that the state's imposition of use tax is unconstitutional.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan rejected the community's assertion that the state cannot impose sales tax on its members and itself for products used exclusively in Native American country. The court also rejected the community's assertion that under the Bracker balancing test, federal and tribal interests should outweigh the state's interests in imposing sales taxes and tobacco taxes on tobacco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!