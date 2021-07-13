Mich. Tribe Can't Fight Sales And Tobacco Taxes, Court Says

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Michigan can impose sales tax and tobacco tax on transactions involving the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and its members, a Michigan federal court said Tuesday, while holding that the state's imposition of use tax is unconstitutional. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan rejected the community's assertion that the state cannot impose sales tax on its members and itself for products used exclusively in Native American country. The court also rejected the community's assertion that under the Bracker balancing test, federal and tribal interests should outweigh the state's interests in imposing sales taxes and tobacco taxes on tobacco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS