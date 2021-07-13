Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patent Suit Against Sleep Number

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Texas federal court's finding that Sleep Number did not infringe a pair of a competitor's mattress patents, agreeing with the lower court's interpretation of a key phrase relating to body pressure. A three-judge panel upheld the lower court's decision granting summary judgment of noninfringment to Sleep Number Corp. and Select Comfort Retail Corp. in a case alleging they infringed two Level Sleep LLC patents. The panel said that the lower court correctly interpreted the term "low body pressure" in the patents. An expert had testified that the accused Sleep Number products had a surface...

