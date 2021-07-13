Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Douses SD Gov.'s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to reinstate fireworks at Mount Rushmore, leaving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem free to take her Independence Day crusade to the Eighth Circuit.

"There appears to be nothing left for this court to do in this case," said U.S. District Chief Judge Roberto Lange Monday, granting Noem's motion to dismiss. The decision marks an end to the governor's battle to hold a fireworks display this year in the Black Hills, and a win — for now — for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in its struggle to uphold constitutionally protected treaty rights to...

