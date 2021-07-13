Japanese Steakhouses In Pa., W.Va. Stiffed Workers On OT

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A trio of Japanese-style steakhouses in Pennsylvania and West Virginia failed to pay kitchen employees overtime or keep accurate records as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. The husband and wife behind the three Fusion Japanese Steakhouse locations in Washington, Pennsylvania, Triadelphia, West Virginia, and Vienna, West Virginia, had been on notice of the FLSA's requirements after three earlier Department of Labor investigations since 2010, but still continued to pay back-of-house employees strictly at a day rate, and kept "cash logs" that only identified some employees by one name or their nicknames, according to...

